Tickets for the 2020 WWE Worlds Collide event are now on sale.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. The arena lists doors opening at 4pm local time with the event starting at 5:30pm local time, which would be 6:30pm ET. WWE has confirmed that the event will begin airing live on the WWE Network at 7pm ET.

Tickets are available through the arena box office, NXTTickets.com and AXS. Ticket prices are $20, $30, $40, $60, $75, $100, and $300.

Worlds Collide 2020 will have a theme of WWE NXT vs. NXT UK. The arena lists the following synopsis for the show:

"Toyota Center is excited to host WWE Worlds Collide on January 25th. On the eve of Royal Rumble, WWE NXT will battle NXT UK to see who obtains brand supremacy. See Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era, Shayna Baszler, Walter & Imperium, Kay Lee Ray and more! What brand is superior? Find out in Houston on January 25th at WWE Worlds Collide!"

You can see the new Worlds Collide 2020 logo below: