The 2019 WWE Year-End Awards were announced on this week's WWE Backstage. The panel featured WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Christian, Renee Young, Ember Moon, and Maria Menounos.
Below are this year's winners:
* WWE Male Superstar of the Year: Bray Wyatt
* WWE Female Superstar of the Year: Becky Lynch
* WWE Men's Tag-Team of the Year: The New Day
* WWE Women's Tag-Team of the Year: The Kabuki Warriors
* WWE Breakthrough Superstars of the Year: The Street Profits
* WWE Moment of the Year: Kofi Kingston winning the the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35
Next week's New Year's Eve show will feature the top five WWE matches of 2019.
On a related note, the NXT Year-End Awards will be revealed on the January 1 USA Network episode.
