WWE RAW Superstar Zack Ryder has a large new tattoo on his leg.

Ryder returned to Long Island this week for the Christmas holiday and revealed the new ink on Twitter, noting that it was done by Mike Rubendall of Kings Avenue Tattoo. Ryder said he's wanted to get the 516 area code tattooed on him for a few years now.

He tweeted, "When I moved to Florida 3 years ago I wanted to get a 516 tattoo to represent home. I came back to LI today and finally got it. Thanks to the incredibly talented @MIKERUBENDALL at @KingsAveTattoo!"

Ryder noted in a longer Instagram caption that he plans to fill up the rest of his leg with more ink.

