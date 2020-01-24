Aces and 8s will be represented at Impact Wrestling's special TNA-themed show during WrestleCon in April.

As noted before, the TNA name will be brought back for one night only during WWE's WrestleMania 36 Week as WrestleCon hosts a special Impact Wrestling event on Friday, April 3 at The Ritz in Ybor City, Florida.

Impact announced today that Ken Anderson and D'Lo Brown will be representing Aces and 8s that night. There's no word yet on who they will be wrestling that night as they are the first names to be announced.

Tickets for "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" are on sale now at Wrestlecon.com. Tickets range from $60 - $150. The event will also stream live on FITE.TV.

Stay tuned for updates on the "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event.

