- WWN Live just released this behind-the-scenes look at WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole hosting the EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout in Brooklyn back on November 10.

This was Cole's first EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout, but he will be hosting another this Friday, January 17, in Ybor City, Florida. Tickets for this Seminar/Tryout are being sold at half price, just $99, due to the short notice. You can fill out an application and find full details at WWNLive.com/seminartryouts.

- WWE stock was up 2.08% today, closing at $62.68 per share. Today's high was $63.67 and the low was $61.47.

- As noted, new WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley took to Twitter after winning the title for the second time on Monday's RAW by pinning R-Truth, and said he will not hide with the title, and that he will be a defending champion.

Mojo made another tweet this afternoon and pointed to how many reigns and champions there have been since the 24/7 Title has been introduced. Rawley says he's changing the landscape of the title.

"The 24/7 Title was established May 20 2019. Since then, there have been 84 reigns among 34 people. I am the only person to not flee after my victory. I'm changing the landscape of this title. This is no longer the 'hide and seek' title. Watch @WWE #RAW to see what I make it," Mojo tweeted.

You can see Mojo's full tweet with photos below, along with the original tweet from Monday night:

The 24/7 Title was established May 20 2019. Since then, there have been 84 reigns among 34 people. I am the only person to not flee after my victory. I'm changing the landscape of this title. This is no longer the "hide and seek" title. Watch @WWE #RAW to see what I make it. pic.twitter.com/ANKsBy4P00 — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 14, 2020