Tetsuya Naito has done it again. In the second to last match of night one of Wrestle Kingdom 14, Naito stood tall with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. Jay White, who won the title off of Naito back in September during Destruction in Kobe, couldn't keep up with the former champion. This will be the fifth time that Naito has held the Intercontinental title.

For night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14, Naito will face either Kazuchika Okada in a winner takes all match. The winner will walk out of the Tokoyo Dome with both the IWGP Intercontinental Championship and IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

How much does @s_d_naito have left in the tank? Enough to drop Jay with Gloría! #njwk14



