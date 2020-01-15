AEW and WarnerMedia have announced that the contract for Dynamite on TNT has been extended through 2023.

It was also announced that AEW and WarnerMedia have agreed to launch another weekly series. There's no word yet on details of the new show, but we will keep you updated.

The announcement from AEW and WarnerMedia also noted that AEW has racked up over 100,000 pay-per-view buys since launching. The upcoming Revolution pay-per-view will also air on B/R Live.

"When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone – above all, the fans," said AEW President & CEO Tony Khan in the presser. "What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we've been extended through 2023! We're now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve."

Above is a new trailer from AEW and WarnerMedia, and below is the full press release issued today: