AEW Dynamite is headed to the Mountain Time Zone for the first time in March.

AEW announced today that the March 4 Dynamite episode will be held at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, in the Denver area. It was also announced that the March 11 episode will be held at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, in the Salt Lake City area.

Tickets for both Dynamite events are on sale now at AEWTix.com. Tickets for the Denver-area show start at $25 and tickets for the Salt Lake City-area show start at $20.

As seen below, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, MJF, Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks are featured on the graphic for the Broomfield event. Jericho, Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Best Friends and Orange Cassidy are on the graphic for the West Valley City event.