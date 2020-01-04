AEW Dynamite will be live in Southaven, Mississippi this Wednesday where it will pay tribute to legends of Memphis Wrestling. Earlier today, it was announced who will be honored during the show.

The group includes: Angelo Poffo & Randy Savage, Lance Russell, "Hot Stuff" Eddie & Tommy Gilbert, Brian Christopher, Austin Idol, Dave Brown, The Rock & Roll Express, and "Handsome" Jimmy Valiant.

Below is next week's lineup:

* Riho (c) vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels

* Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. Lucha Bros.

* Private Party vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega

* Jon Moxley to give his answer about joining the Inner Circle

* Tribute to Legends of Memphis Wrestling