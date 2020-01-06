AEW Dynamite will be live from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi this Wednesday. It was announced today The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy will take on Jurassic Express.

Below is next week's lineup:

* Riho (c) vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels

* Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. Lucha Bros.

* Private Party vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega

* The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Jurassic Express

* Jon Moxley to give his answer about joining the Inner Circle

* Tribute to Legends of Memphis Wrestling

Above, The Road to Memphis previewed Wednesday's matches.

Also announced earlier today, Dynamite will air from Denver, Colorado on March 4. Dynamite is then headed to the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 11. Tickets for both shows will go on sale this Friday, January 10.

#AEWDynamite is coming to the @MaverikCenter in Salt Lake City when All Elite Wrestling makes its Utah debut!

Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, January 10th at 10am Mountain Time.

For tickets visit https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/PbqjTruJUu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 6, 2020