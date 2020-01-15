AEW has released the second set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of January 15, 2020. They are now releasing the rankings for the men's division, the women's division, and the tag team division in the same tweet, instead of one tweet for each division.

The biggest change in this week's ratings is that Kenny Omega and Hangman Page have made the tag team list at #4. The Dark Order did not make the list this week.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of January 15, 2020

1. Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 6-1-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 8-3-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 11-5, Last Week: #3)

4. PAC (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 5-4-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Sammy Guevara (2020 Singles Record: 2-0, Overall: 6-6, Last Week: N/A)

Champion: AEW World Champion Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 8-1-1)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of January 15, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 4-4, Last Week: #2)

2. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 4-4, Last Week: #3)

3. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 3-3, Last Week: #1)

4. Awesome Kong (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 3-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 7-5, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Riho (2020 Singles Record: 2-0, Overall: 10-2)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of January 15, 2020

1. Santana and Ortiz (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-0, Last Week: #1)

Santana (Overall: 5-3)

Ortiz (Overall: 5-3)

2. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-0, Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 10-5)

Nick Jackson (Overall: 10-6)

3. The Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-0, Last Week: #4)

Trent ( Overall: 6-10)

Chuck Taylor (Overall: 5-7)

4. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-0, Last Week: N/A)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 11-5)

Hangman Page (Overall: 7-7)

5. The Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #3)

Pentagon Jr. (Overall: 7-8)

Rey Fenix (Overall: 8-7)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions SoCal Uncensored (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-0)

Frankie Kazarian: (Overall: 12-3), Scorpio Sky: (Overall: 13-4)