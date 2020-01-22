AEW has released the third set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of January 22, 2020.

The biggest news from this week's update is Nyla Rose moving into the #1 spot in the women's rankings. PAC moved into the #2 spot in the men's rankings and will face the #1 talent, Jon Moxley, in a #1 contender's match on tonight's Dynamite episode. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page took the #1 spot in the tag team rankings, from Santana & Ortiz, and will challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU on tonight's show. The Dark Order took the #4 spot from The Best Friends.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of January 22, 2020

1. Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 2-0, Overall: 7-1-1, Last Week: #1)

2. PAC (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 6-4-1, Last Week: #4)

3. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 8-3-1, Last Week: #2)

4. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 12-5, Last Week: #3)

5. Sammy Guevara (2020 Singles Record: 2-1, Overall: 6-7, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW World Champion Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 8-1-1)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of January 22, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 5-4, Last Week: #2)

2. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 5-4, Last Week: #1)

3. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 4-3, Last Week: #3)

4. Awesome Kong (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 3-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 7-5, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Riho (2020 Singles Record: 2-0, Overall: 10-2)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of January 22, 2020

1. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-0, Last Week: #4)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 12-5)

Hangman Page (Overall: 8-7)

2. Santana and Ortiz (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #1)

Santana (Overall: 5-4)

Ortiz (Overall: 5-4)

3. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 10-6)

Nick Jackson (Overall: 10-7)

4. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-0, Last Week: N/A)

Evil Uno (Overall: 5-2)

Stu Grayson (Overall: 5-2)

5. The Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #5)

Pentagon Jr. (Overall: 7-8)

Rey Fenix (Overall: 8-8)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions SoCal Uncensored (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-0)

Frankie Kazarian: (Overall: 12-3), Scorpio Sky: (Overall: 13-4)