AEW has released the third set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of January 22, 2020.
The biggest news from this week's update is Nyla Rose moving into the #1 spot in the women's rankings. PAC moved into the #2 spot in the men's rankings and will face the #1 talent, Jon Moxley, in a #1 contender's match on tonight's Dynamite episode. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page took the #1 spot in the tag team rankings, from Santana & Ortiz, and will challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU on tonight's show. The Dark Order took the #4 spot from The Best Friends.
You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:
AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of January 22, 2020
1. Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 2-0, Overall: 7-1-1, Last Week: #1)
2. PAC (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 6-4-1, Last Week: #4)
3. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 8-3-1, Last Week: #2)
4. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 12-5, Last Week: #3)
5. Sammy Guevara (2020 Singles Record: 2-1, Overall: 6-7, Last Week: #5)
Champion: AEW World Champion Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 8-1-1)
AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of January 22, 2020
1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 5-4, Last Week: #2)
2. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 5-4, Last Week: #1)
3. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 4-3, Last Week: #3)
4. Awesome Kong (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 3-1, Last Week: #4)
5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 7-5, Last Week: #5)
Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Riho (2020 Singles Record: 2-0, Overall: 10-2)
AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of January 22, 2020
1. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-0, Last Week: #4)
Kenny Omega (Overall: 12-5)
Hangman Page (Overall: 8-7)
2. Santana and Ortiz (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #1)
Santana (Overall: 5-4)
Ortiz (Overall: 5-4)
3. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #2)
Matt Jackson (Overall: 10-6)
Nick Jackson (Overall: 10-7)
4. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-0, Last Week: N/A)
Evil Uno (Overall: 5-2)
Stu Grayson (Overall: 5-2)
5. The Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #5)
Pentagon Jr. (Overall: 7-8)
Rey Fenix (Overall: 8-8)
Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions SoCal Uncensored (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-0)
Frankie Kazarian: (Overall: 12-3), Scorpio Sky: (Overall: 13-4)
Official #AEW Rankings— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 22, 2020
Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 pic.twitter.com/f5dtlO4vhp