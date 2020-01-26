A couple of weeks ago, MJF revealed three stipulations that Cody had to agree to before the two could meet in the ring at AEW Revolution on February 29 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The terms are: Cody can't touch MJF before their match, Cody has to face Wardlow in a Steel Cage match, and finally, Cody has to take ten lashes on live TV.

Announced last week, Cody and Wardlow's match will happen on February 19 in Atlanta, Georgia. AEW revealed today Cody will take ten lashes on February 5 when AEW Dynamite head to Huntsville, Alabama.

Cody has since commented, "VIEWER DISCRETION HERE - I'm asking this be in the 2nd hour. (Not for the lil' Nightmares and kiddos.)"