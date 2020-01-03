Week 13 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT on New Year's Day.

Wednesday's Homecoming Edition of Dynamite on TNT drew 967,000 viewers while the special edition of NXT drew 548,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #13 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #66. AEW ranked #40 in viewership, while NXT ranked #48 in viewership.

There was no AEW episode last week due to the Christmas holiday, but NXT ranked #29 on the Cable Top 150, and #33 for the night in viewership on cable. The AEW episode before Christmas ranked #30 on the Cable Top 150 and #43 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.15 in the same demo this week. Last week's NXT episode drew a 0.22 in that demographic.

This week's NXT episode was a special "year in review" edition with no new matches. The Dynamite episode was the big Homecoming Edition.

The Rose Bowl on ESPN at 5pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 3.77 rating, and in viewership with 15.698 million viewers. College football dominated the night on cable.

The Goldbergs on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.6 rating, while Chicago PD on NBC topped the night in viewership with 4.441 million viewers.

We now have the totals for NXT and AEW in 2019, based off the Wednesday Night War that began on October 2. NXT drew a total of 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes, for an average of 785,307 viewers per episode. Dynamite drew a total of 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes, for an average of 903,333 viewers per episode.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode