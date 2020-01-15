Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.



* #1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way: The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. Kenny Omega & Adam Page vs. Best Friends

* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Awesome Kong and Mel vs. Shida and Kris Statlander

* PAC vs. Darby Allin

* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. MJF, The Butcher and The Blade

* Cody answers MJF