Week 17 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew 828,000 viewers on TNT, topping the 712,000 viewers garnered by NXT on the USA Network by 16%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #3 in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo, while NXT ranked #37. AEW ranked #35 in total viewership, while NXT ranked #41 in viewership, tied with The Daily Show for the spot.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 871,000 viewers and ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150, and #40 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 769,000 viewers and ranked #35 in the Cable Top 150, and #42 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic, outscoring the 0.22 rating by NXT by 55%. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.35 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.24 in that demographic.

This is the lowest AEW viewership of the year so far, and the lowest since the December 18 episode, which drew 795,000 viewers. This is also the best spot on the Cable Top 150 that AEW has had since their debut.

The NBA game between the Rockets and the Trail Blazers on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.49 rating, but just 1.152 million viewers. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.251 million viewers, ranking #10 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Final network TV numbers aren't available yet but the night was dominated by the Super Bowl Greatest Commercials special and Criminal Minds on CBS. The Goldbergs on ABC also had a strong showing this week.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode