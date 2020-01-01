Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Homecoming from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- Opening video recapping the last couple months for The Elite and how they haven't been winning. We hear from each member as we see clips of the Inner Circle, MJF, and others taking out the group. "Is The Elite, still elite?"

- Jim Ross, Taz, and Excalibur on commentary this week. Tony Schiavone is calling football this week.

- Vignette showing Darby Allin skateboarding around with a mask of Cody's face (all distorted). Allin then burns the mask.

Cody (with Arn Anderson) vs. Darby Allin

Anderson is Cody's advisor now, this is his first ringside appearance with Cody. Crowd is fairly split early on as they chant for each wrestler.

