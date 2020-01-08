Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- As part of the tribute to Memphis Wrestling, Dave Brown joins Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur at commentary to call a match.

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Private Party

Crowd already with the "Cowboy s---" chant as Page and Quen get things started. Back and forth strikes, but nobody really hits another, Page looks for a big boot, Quen barley dodges it. Page with a big chop. Quen with a flipping dropkick, Cassidy tags in, heads to the top, double stomp to the chest and then kicks Omega off the apron. Quen with a suplex, cover, two. Inverted atomic drop / kick to the head combo by Private Party, cover, one-count. Page drops Cassidy tags in, Page and Omega trade chops as Cassidy squeals away. Omega and Page have done a couple high-fives and fist bumbs thus far. Omega with a backbreaker, cover, two. Tags in Page.



Cassidy tries to fight out of the corner, pops Omega, but Page hits Cassidy in the midsection, then knocks Quen off the apron. Omega tags in, big chop. Cassidy whipped into the ropes, he slides to the apron, sends Page to the floor, tries to springboard in, Omega chops him down. Cassidy with a springboard flatline inside the ring. Page gets back in there and goes to work on Private Party. Omega brought back in with a running back elbow. Page with a rolling elbow and then a suplex on Quen. Big powerbomb on Cassidy, Page with knees to the back of his head, cover, two!



Omega looks for v-trigger, Quen tries to intercept and eats a snap dragon suplex. Omega tries again, but Cassidy kicks out his knee with basement dropkick. Cassidy then hits silly string DDT on Omega, cover, close three. Quen with an insanely high shooting star press, nobody in the pool. Page tags in, looks for the buckshot lariat and nearly hits Omega, Quen then shoves Page into Omega. Page and Omega trade big strikes on Quen, cover, two. Omega up top, Private Party with double dropkicks, sending Page into Omega. Gin and Juice hits on Omega! Cover, Page just barely breaks it up. Page sends Cassidy out of the ring. Omega flips Quen, who ends up kicking Page in the head. Quen throws shots on a shocked Omega. Page hits a buckshot lariat on Quen as Omega hits his v-trigger from behind. Omega with a one winged angel on Quen, cover, 1-2-3.



Winners: Adam Page and Kenny Omega via Pinfall



- Backstage, PAC has the brutalizer locked in on Michael Nakazawa. He yells at Omega that he did this! He says if Omega doesn't give him the rubber match, things like this will continue to happen. Omega runs back to the ring to check on his friend. As we go to a split-screen commercial, a fans offers up a beer to Page, he drinks it up. Page then heads to another section and drinks another beer with a group of fans. Page continues walking through the crowd and talking with different people, giving fist bumps to a number of them. Cameras showing signs like, "Hangover Page" and "Hangman Page! Drink my beer!"

- Brandi Rhodes joins commentary for the next match. Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker are sitting ringside.

Riho (c) vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women's World Championship)



