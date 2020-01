Tonight's episode will air live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Private Party and Darby Allin vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz

* Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny)

* Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) vs. Cody (with Arn Anderson)

* The new number one contender Jon Moxley will speak