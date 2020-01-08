Tonight's episode will air live from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Riho (c) vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels

* Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. Lucha Bros.

* Private Party vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega

* The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Jurassic Express

* Jon Moxley to give his answer about joining the Inner Circle

* Tribute to Legends of Memphis Wrestling