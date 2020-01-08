Tonight's episode will air live from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Riho (c) vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women's World Championship)
* Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels
* Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. Lucha Bros.
* Private Party vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega
* The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Jurassic Express
* Jon Moxley to give his answer about joining the Inner Circle
* Tribute to Legends of Memphis Wrestling