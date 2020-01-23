Week 16 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday's special taped edition of Dynamite on TNT, filmed on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's cruise, drew 871,000 viewers, topping the 769,000 viewers that NXT drew on the USA Network by 13%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #35. AEW ranked #40 in viewership, while NXT ranked #42 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 940,000 viewers and ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, and #29 in viewership, so the show was down 7%. NXT was up 10%, as last week's episode drew 700,000 viewers and ranked #31 in the Cable Top 150, and #39 in viewership.

AEW topped NXT by 46% in the 18-49 demographic as it garnered a 0.35 rating, while NXT drew a 0.24 in the same demo this week. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.38 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.21 in that demographic.

The NBA game between the Pelicans and the Spurs on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.01 rating, but just 2.357 million viewers. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.246 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Final network TV numbers aren't available yet but like last week, there was nothing unusual as NBC's line-up of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD dominated the night in viewership and ratings.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode