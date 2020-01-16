Week 15 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday's "Bash at the Beach" Edition of Dynamite on TNT drew 940,000 viewers, topping the 700,000 viewers garnered by NXT on the USA Network by 34%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo, while NXT ranked #31. AEW ranked #29 in total viewership, while NXT ranked #39.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 947,000 viewers and ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, and #36 in viewership, so it was down slightly (0.7%). NXT was down 3% as last week's episode drew 721,000 viewers and ranked #55 in the Cable Top 150, and #45 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.21 in the same demo this week, so AEW topped NXT by 81% in the target demo. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.36 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.19 in that demographic.

The NBA game between the Rockets and the Trail Blazers on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.44 rating, but just 1.128 million viewers. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.787 million viewers, ranking #19 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Final network TV numbers aren't available yet but there was nothing unusual as NBC's line-up of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD topped the night in viewership and ratings.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode