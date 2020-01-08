AEW has announced their three lists of Top 5 Rankings for the week of January 8, 2020, for the men's division, the women's division, and the tag team division.

These are the first rankings to be issued since the records reset with the first of the year, and you'll notice a few changes to the way things are done. AEW is also putting a focus on the champions in the rankings now.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of January 8, 2020

1. Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 6-1-1)

2. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 7-3-1)

3. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 10-5)

4. PAC (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 5-4-1)

5. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 3-1)

Champion: AEW World Champion Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 8-1-1)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of January 8, 2020

1. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 3-2))

2. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 4-4)

3. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 4-4)

4. Awesome Kong (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 3-1)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 7-5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Riho (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 9-2)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of January 8, 2020

1. Santana and Ortiz (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-0)

Santana (Overall: 5-3)

Ortiz (Overall: 5-3)

2. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-0)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 10-5)

Nick Jackson (Overall: 10-6)

3. The Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-0)

Pentagon Jr. (Overall: 7-7)

Rey Fenix (Overall: 8-6)

4. The Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-0)

Trent ( Overall: 6-9)

Chuck Taylor (Overall: 5-6)

5. The Dark Order (Taag Team: 0-0)

Evil Uno (Overall: 4-2)

Stu Grayson (Overall: 4-2)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions SoCal Uncensored (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-0)

Frankie Kazarian: (Overall: 12-3), Scorpio Sky: (Overall: 13-4)

