AEW star Sammy Guevara visited Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Sunday ahead of WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view at the stadium.
As seen in the photos below, the member of The Inner Circle recreated the infamous DX invasion of WCW Monday Nitro, complete with a min-tank and all. He also quoted the infamous Scott Steiner match promo.
Sami has not commented on the "invasion" as of this writing. He is from the Houston area, where the Rumble was held this year.
You can see photos and videos from fans below:
The spanish god himself @sammyguevara is at Minute Maid park invading the #RoyalRumble ??#ImWithAEW #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/wB00OUzuFX— ?????Merch Freak Austin????? (@DreamOverBro) January 26, 2020
AEW's Sammy Guevara has turned up outside the #RoyalRumble at Minute Maid Park in a miniature tank.— GiveMeSport - WWE (@GMS_WWE) January 26, 2020
For some reason he is reciting Scott Steiner's infamous promo.
I'm very confused. pic.twitter.com/rUDDbeES8w
More shots of @sammyguevara outside the #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/zucKeRuRNG— ???????????????????????? ??????????™??????? (@THEPWSCENE) January 27, 2020
@AEWrestling @sammyguevara LMAO Sammy Guevara just invaded the Royal Rumble pic.twitter.com/Aci5uKluyv— Not Santa (@ICEgelski) January 26, 2020