AEW star Sammy Guevara visited Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Sunday ahead of WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view at the stadium.

As seen in the photos below, the member of The Inner Circle recreated the infamous DX invasion of WCW Monday Nitro, complete with a min-tank and all. He also quoted the infamous Scott Steiner match promo.

Sami has not commented on the "invasion" as of this writing. He is from the Houston area, where the Rumble was held this year.

You can see photos and videos from fans below: