The first-ever mixed tag team match in AEW history is taking place this week during AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux" cruise.

As made in the video below with The Elite, the match will see Kenny Omega and AEW Women's Champion Riho take on Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

The mixed tag team match is somewhat of a tryout for the company, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Live. It was noted that Omega really wants to bring more mixed tag team action to AEW, perhaps a division of mixed tag team.

There's no word yet on if AEW is planning on moving forward with the mixed tag team division, but we will keep you updated. Stay tuned for updates on the match that has been announced.