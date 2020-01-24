ITV Box Office has shut down its service effective immediately. ITV Box Office was the U.K. home for AEW pay-per-views.

Fans in the U.K. will still be able to watch pay-per-views on FITE.

There have also been some issues for AEW fans in the U.K. with the Dynamite airings on ITV4. Fans were told that the show would be available to view on their on-demand service at 7 pm on Thursdays. That had not been the case so far this year, with the show airing on ITV4 at varying times on Friday nights. The show is still scheduled to continue to air on ITV4.

Below is the announcement from ITV Box Office: