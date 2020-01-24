ITV Box Office has shut down its service effective immediately. ITV Box Office was the U.K. home for AEW pay-per-views.
Fans in the U.K. will still be able to watch pay-per-views on FITE.
There have also been some issues for AEW fans in the U.K. with the Dynamite airings on ITV4. Fans were told that the show would be available to view on their on-demand service at 7 pm on Thursdays. That had not been the case so far this year, with the show airing on ITV4 at varying times on Friday nights. The show is still scheduled to continue to air on ITV4.
Below is the announcement from ITV Box Office:
ITV Box Office Service Update
The ITV Box Office service has ceased as of 24th January 2020. There are no further plans to show any future events on this channel.
What will happen to my ITV Box Office account?
As of 24th January 2020, your account has been automatically closed. You will no longer be able to access your account.
What will happen to my data?
Your data is processed in accordance with our privacy policy which can be found here: www.itv.com/privacy
Will the closure of my ITV Box Office account affect any of my other ITV accounts?
No, only your ITV Box Office account will be closed. Any other ITV related accounts you may hold will continue as normal.