AEW and TNT are reportedly investing in extra measures to secure the tapes for Wednesday's Dynamite episode.

There are Dynamite matches being taped today during AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux" cruise, to air on Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Live that they are using two separate airplanes to get the tapes back to the TV studios in Atlanta.

AEW is actually filming two master tapes of Dynamite matches today, and then those tapes will be flown back to Atlanta on two separate airplanes, according to the report. The companies are taking the extra security measures just in case there is some sort of trouble with one of the flights, which would prevent the tapes from getting back to the United States in time for Wednesday's episode on TNT at 8pm ET. These extra measures will ensure that Wednesday's Dynamite episode airs with no issues.

The following matches have been announced for Wednesday's special edition of Dynamite:

* PAC vs. Jon Moxley in a #1 contender's match

* Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz vs. Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus

* Joey Janela vs. MJF

* Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly