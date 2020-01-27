As noted last night at this link, AJ Styles reportedly suffered a left arm injury after taking the Spear from WWE Hall of Famer Edge during the 30-Man Royal Rumble main eve

In an update, the early word going around is that Styles suffered a separated shoulder. PWInsider adds that Styles will be undergoing testing to determine the severity of the injury as soon as possible, perhaps at RAW today.

Regarding Sasha Banks, we noted last night how she was listed as a 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match participant over the weekend, but she did not perform last night. PWInsider reports that Banks was not cleared to compete due to an unknown injury.

There had been speculation on Banks suffering an injury after WWE nixed her recent matches with Lacey Evans. There's no word yet on what sort of injury she is suffering from, but the PWInsider report noted that there have been internal rumors of an ankle injury.

