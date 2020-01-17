AJ Styles recently spoke with Yahoo Sports and expressed interest in competing in the 30-Man WWE Royal Rumble Match later this year.

Styles hasn't competed in a Rumble Match since making his debut at #3 in the 2016 Rumble. Styles said it would be cool to be in the Rumble again, and commented on how the pay-per-view is a big deal.

"For me, even right now as we speak, I'm excited because I've only done one in my career in WWE," Styles said. "I think it would be cool to be in it again because of the stature of the pay-per-view. We know WrestleMania is the biggest one, but which one comes second? I don't know. I find that more people think that the Royal Rumble is second. It's a big deal."

Styles lasted almost 30 minutes in his debut before being eliminated by Kevin Owens. He recalled the match and admitted he was nervous.

"You have to think about it all," Styles said. "Not only is it one of the biggest pay-per-views in WWE, it's WWE in general. It was my first time under contract, working for a company that is easily the biggest in the world. Was I a little nervous? Oh yeah. Was anybody going to remember A.J. Styles? I had worked at this little place in Orlando, I was in Japan a lot, so I was a little nervous because I didn't know what to expect."

Styles also said his WWE debut couldn't have been any better.

"I was in a position that gave me the opportunity to really shine," Styles recalled. "When I walked out for the Royal Rumble, there was only one man in the ring. I went No. 3 and the spotlight was on me. The fans had no idea whose music was playing and then when they figured out who it was, it was even more exciting because they had no idea what would happen and they had no idea that AJ Styles was coming to WWE."

He continued, "It couldn't have been any better. Once I step into the ring, those jitters and that nervousness goes away, that doesn't exist anymore. Walking down the aisle, yes, you're still feeling it."