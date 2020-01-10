Tonight's WWE NXT live event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania saw Alex Shelley make his in-ring debut for the company.

Shelley reunited The Time Splitters with Kushida for a win over The Forgotten Sons in the opening match of the night.

As noted, next Wednesday's NXT episode will see the first round of the Dusty Classic wrap as Shelley reunites and Kushida face The Grizzled Young Veterans. The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) vs. Andrews and Flash will also air next week to end the first round. This week's show also saw Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeat Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons, while NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defeated NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus to advance.

There's no word yet on if Shelley has signed a full-time contract with WWE, but it looks like he may have. Shelley worked as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last October.

Below are a few shots from tonight's ring return in Pittsburgh:

#NXTPittsburgh got the debut of Alex Shelley pic.twitter.com/4vQpt2rLwt — Missy Sharrocks (@sharrocksm) January 11, 2020

Omg I did not think I would see the time splitters tonight! That was awesome @fakekinkade @KUSHIDA_0904 #nxtpittsburgh pic.twitter.com/7HsdZKmUJe — donhalliwell (@donhalliwell1) January 11, 2020

First match at @WWENXT #NXTPittsburgh and I get the debut match in WWE of the reunited Time Splitters?! Hell yes!! The rest of the card tonight could be anything, this alone was worth the trip and price of admission! @KUSHIDA_0904 @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/XVi2EsHLQh — Mike Litzinger (@mikelitzinger) January 11, 2020