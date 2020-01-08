Wrestling veteran Alex Shelley will make his big WWE NXT TV debut next Wednesday night as he reunites with former tag team partner Kushida for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
Dusty Classic tournament matches set for next Wednesday are The Time Splitters (Kushida and Shelley) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake). Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster will also take place next week, putting an end to the first round.
Tonight's NXT episode saw the tournament kick off with Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeat Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons, while NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defeated NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus to advance.
Stay tuned for updates on the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.
Below are a few shots from tonight's first round matches at the NXT Arena from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:
The 2020 #DustyClassic kicks off RIGHT NOW with #Imperium vs. The #ForgottenSons on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/dBlitCpEHS— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2020
.@TheWWEBlake and @SteveCutlerWWE aren't wasting any time taking it to #Imperium's @FabianAichner. #WWENXT #DustyClassic pic.twitter.com/vav6rWjO3w— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
#IMPERIUM 💪#DustyClassic @Marcel_B_WWE @FabianAichner pic.twitter.com/z37pWeugEV— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
WHAT A MATCH to kick off the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ #DustyClassic on #WWENXT!@FabianAichner @Marcel_B_WWE @SteveCutlerWWE @TheWWEBlake @JaxsonRykerWWE pic.twitter.com/u1upYmRjZI— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2020
🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸#UndisputedERA battles #Gallus in the First Round of the #DustyClassic NEXT on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/KXjvvkpVNn— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
#NXTUK Tag Team Champs. #WWENXT Tag Team Champs. #DustyClassic. RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/S79OLkfP8O— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
Trying to fight off #UndisputedERA???— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
... Easier said than done. #WWENXT #DustyClassic @KORcombat @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/zB0tlwdEkg
#Gallus is looking to SHOCK THE SYSTEM against #UndisputedERA on #WWENXT!#DustyClassic @m_coffey90 @Joe_Coffey pic.twitter.com/1VPUzf7szr— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
The #Gallus Firm brought the fight, but #UndisputedERA survives and advances in the 2020 #DustyClassic. #WWENXT @KORcombat @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/z0B2vr25KP— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
It's #UNDISPUTED.— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2020
It's #GALLUS.
It's another incredible match to help kick off this year's #DustyClassic!@KORcombat @theBobbyFish @WolfgangYoung @m_coffey90 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Q7Xa3v14Of
The #TimeSplitters REUNITE to battle @ZackGibson01 & @JamesDrake_GYT NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT.#DustyClassic @KUSHIDA_0904 @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/mr7Yb7HYMg— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2020