WWE has announced Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month.

Bliss and Cross join Charlotte Flair as the only female Superstars confirmed for the Rumble as of this writing.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, 22 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, 27 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)