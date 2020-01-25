It looks like WWE NXT UK Superstar Alexander Wolfe may have suffered a concussion or a stinger during tonight's WWE Worlds Collide main event.

The big eight-man main event saw Imperium (Wolfe, NXT UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel) defeat The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong) after WALTER pinned Fish following chaos with everyone involved, except Wolfe.

Most of the match was worked as a 4-on-3 Handicap Match as Wolfe was taken out early on after Fish dropped him face-first into the mat. Fish delivered more brief offense and covered Wolfe for a pin, but it looked as if Wolfe almost didn't kick out. Referee Drake Wuertz noticed something was wrong with Wolfe as he mounted him and backed Fish away. Wuertz then called for medics to come down and Wolfe was evaluated at ringside for a few minutes before the medics took him to the back. The announcers then confirmed that Wolfe was out of the match, and that the bout would continue with just three members of Imperium.

There's no word yet on what exactly happened to Wolfe, but he never returned to the ring and didn't celebrate with Imperium as Worlds Collide went off the air. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on his status.

Below are a few shots from tonight's brutal main event at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX: