- The storyline between Mandy Rose and Otis took an interesting turn this week as Rose apparently revealed some interest for the big man of Heavy Machinery.

Rose apologized for Dolph Ziggler recently stomping on the fruit cake baked by Otis' mother, and then gifted him with an "I'm Sorry" cake that her mother made. Otis would later come out eating the cake, destroying it with his hands, while Rose wrestled Alexa Bliss in singles action. Rose took advantage of the distraction and got the win over Bliss. Otis and Rose then stared each other down from the ramp and the ring in the post-match angle.

Above is video from tonight's cake segment and below is video from the Bliss vs. Rose match. There's no word yet on where WWE is headed with this storyline, but there's been speculation on issues between Rose and Sonya Deville, or Rose turning on Otis.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana saw Mustafa Ali defeat Drew Gulak in singles action, with a roll-up.

It's interesting to note that Gulak has lost every TV or dark match he's been in since retaining the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title over Lince Dorado and Humberto Carrillo at WWE Clash of Champions back in September. The following losses have taken place: Gulak and Tony Nese lost to Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan on the September 24 205 Live, Gulak dropped the title to Lio Rush on the October 9 NXT, Gulak and Nese lost another match to Burch and Lorcan on the October 11 205 Live, Gulak lost to Braun Strowman on the October 18 SmackDown, Gulak lost to Kalisto on the October 25 SmackDown, Gulak lost to Ali on the November 29 SmackDown, Gulak lost again to Kalisto in a dark match at the December 13 SmackDown, Gulak lost to Dorado again in a dark match at the December 20 SmackDown, Gulak lost to Otis on the January 2 SmackDown, and then lost to Ali again tonight.

As he usually does after working dark matches, which he has done a lot over the past few months, Ali took to Twitter and made the same comments.

"Steal the show before the show. #SmackDown," Ali wrote. You can see the full tweet below: