NWA World Women's Champion Allysin Kay claimed on Twitter that she's having issues with Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard trying to spread lies about her.

Allysin tweeted, "I said what I had to say so I'd love to move on, but I just got several msgs about @Tess_Blanchard trying to spread lies. Unfortunately for you, I've built my 11-yr reputation on being respectful. Instead of owning up to your mistakes, you lie, scheme & prove you haven't changed."

She also tweeted, "This is one reason people don't speak up. It's also one of the reasons I felt I needed to be the one to do so. I have a thick skin, there's no dirt on me, I have a large platform & amt of colleagues who vouch for me. I'll gladly absorb this frontline of idiocy to shield my friend."

Allysin shared several screenshots of messages she received from her friend. Her friend was contacted by someone that Tessa supposedly sent a direct message to.

The message said, "I'm trying to convince an IMPACT employee to talk to you about Allysin Kay. Apparently she was a huge bully in TNA. He won't talk to me cause the link would be apparent. But he's thinking of talking to someone else. Would you be interested?"

The person who shared the direct message admitted that the timing felt off to them. They wrote, "For Sure. The timing just seems off and I've never heard of her being a bully from anyone."

Allysin Kay was the first to claim that Tessa spat in La Rosa Negra's face and called her the N-word while in Japan after Tessa tweeted, "Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen."

