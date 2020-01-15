Charlotte Flair recently spoke with UK Metro and said she'd be open to working with her fiance, WWE United States Champion Andrade, but right now the focus is on his partnership with Zelina Vega.

"So, for Andrade right now, the focus is having the US Championship," Flair said. "And his bond with Zelina is so strong. I think the two of us having separate storylines and not being together on camera is probably for the best right now.

"Definitely later down the road, we're open to the idea of a mixed tag or doing something together. But I think right now is a super important time in his career, and I wouldn't want to interfere with how well Zelina and Manny work together."

Andrade agreed and praised Vega for giving his character and career a boost.

"Maybe in the future, it would be a good idea," Andrade said on working with his future wife. "But now, Zelina's been working with me for four years. I won the NXT Title with Zelina, and now the United States Championship."

Flair also talked about how the WWE power couple shares their relationship with fans on social media.

"For me, personally, I think my relationship with Manny is the first time I've let fans into this side of my character," Flair said. "It was the first time on social media they were like, 'Oh my gosh, she has a life that's not evil Charlotte all the time?!'"

Andrade and Flair both are happy to be able to travel the world together, while working for WWE, and training together when they can.

"I'm so grateful," Charlotte said, smiling. "I actually had a couple of TV and live events without him because he had to go back to Mexico, and I was like, 'Urgh, I don't know what it's like to travel on my own anymore!'"