WWE United States Champion Andrade recently spoke with The New York Post and said he's focused on becoming the face of Latinos in WWE.

"Always Rey Mysterio was the face of Latinos [and] in the past Eddie Guerrero," Andrade said. "Now is my moment to be the face of the Latinos in WWE. It looks strong to win the title, no? I'm more strong with more opportunities and focused on the next title."

He continued, "This is why I'm preparing and I'm working hard, so maybe in one year no more Rey Mysterio. I'm the new face and my legacy starts."

Andrade also revealed that he's practicing his English whenever he can, and said he works with fiancée Charlotte Flair on "every drive, on the side, when we're home" to get better. He's also doing more mixing of English and Spanish in his promos more.

"I am trying to practice for the future [for] great promos in English and a little Spanish, you know the promos before with Rey Mysterio and, in the past, Eddie Guerrero," Andrade said.

Regarding his partnership with Zelina Vega, Andrade admitted he was a little "confused" when they were first put together in WWE NXT because he "never had a manager, friend or partner in the ring" but he gave her credit for being a big help to his career. Andrade said he can't explain how their on-screen chemistry developed, but things don't feel the same on the rare occasions when they are not working together.

"Now it's part of Andrade," he said. "Sometimes when Zelina is injured or something, sometimes when I go to the ring and Zelina's not in my corner, something is confused or like I forgot something. Now Zelina is beside Andrade. Andrade is beside Zelina. Now it's a team."

As noted, Andrade popped the question to Flair on New Year's Eve and she said yes. Andrade said the strong pairing with Vega is one of the reasons he and Flair won't be putting their relationship into the WWE storylines right now, but they are open to it happening down the road.

"Maybe in the future, but now she's focused on her work," Andrade said. "I'm focused on my work. Now Zelina's in my corner. Maybe in the future, but not for now."

Andrade, who said he would like to have feuds with Triple H and Roman Reigns in the future, said his goal now is to be the talk of WWE and its next Latino star. Being United States Champion now gives him a greater platform to move on to the next level like he watched Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero do before him.

"I have this connection, but I want my story, my legacy, not the same as Eddie Guerrero, not the same as Rey Mysterio, different," Andrade said. "I'm working for my legacy."