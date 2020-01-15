- As noted, Shane McMahon is celebrating his 50th birthday. To celebrate, WWE released this latest episode of WWE Playlist with Shane's wildest moments, which you can see above. Seen below, they also posted a compilation of some of the most reckless Coast-to-Coast moves from Shane.

- Host Corey Graves will interview Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre on this week's "After The Bell" episode. The podcast is released early on Thursdays, via all podcast platforms. Below is WWE's full announcement on the show:

Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee to guest on this week's After the Bell Corey Graves is set to interview two rising stars on this week's WWE After the Bell: One from Raw, and one from NXT. The first, Drew McIntyre, is a Team Red standout for Graves, and the firebrand host is set to chat with the former Intercontinental Champion about his years in the wilderness after McIntyre's 2014 firing and a funny story about meeting Umaga before he debuted. Elsewhere, NXT Superstar Keith Lee makes his After the Bell debut, discussing what it felt like to battle Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019 and sitting down to play Graves' signature game, The Electric Seat. The reveal of his hidden talent is reason enough to download alone. After the Bell drops this Thursday; click here to listen, subscribe and never miss an episode.

- WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza has finally received his custom title plates, but he won't be revealing them until tonight's episode.

"I have my side plates [smiling face with horns emoji] do you want to see them?? Watch @WWENXT today via @USA_Network [fist emoji]," Garza tweeted.

Tonight's show will feature Lio Rush vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Tyler Breeze with the winner going on to WWE Worlds Collide to join Garza and 2 NXT UK Superstars to be named later, in a Fatal 4 Way for his title.

You can see Garza's full tweet below: