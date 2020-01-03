The first WWE 205 Live episode of 2020 will feature WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza doing battle with Tony Nese in a non-title match.

Nese vs. Garza was made after Nese issued a challenge over Twitter today, and it was accepted. WWE is teasing that Nese may end up with another title shot if he can win tonight.

WWE has also announced Danny Burch vs. Ariya Daivari for tonight's show.

WWE is pushing how Daivari is looking to "welcome" Burch to the brand, but Burch is no newcomer to 205 Live as he worked 5 episodes of the show in 2019, 2 with tag team partner Oney Lorcan. Burch is still a member of the NXT roster as of this writing, but WWE's teaser announcer for Burch vs. Daivari indicates that he is officially joining the WWE cruiserweight division and the 205 Live brand. You can see that announcement below.

Tonight's 205 Live episode will take place from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN. It will air live on the WWE Network at 10pm ET after SmackDown goes off the air on FOX. Stay tuned for updates from the show.

You can see full the teaser below, along with tweets that led to tonight's matches:

Ariya Daivari ready to welcome Danny Burch to WWE 205 Live

As an original member of the WWE 205 Live roster, Ariya Daivari has taken a great deal of pride in that status and has challenged many of the new faces that have come to the purple brand. His 2020 New Year's Resolution is to continue his quest to dismantle all new members of the Cruiserweight division, starting tonight with Danny Burch and then refocusing his energy on Raul Mendoza.

Can Daivari match the power and smashmouth style of Danny Burch, or will the hard-hitting British Superstar show The Persian Lion that he's the new governor of WWE 205 Live?