The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas has announced a big eight-man tag team match for the first WWE RAW episode after the Royal Rumble.

As seen below, the arena announced today that The Viking Raiders, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe will face RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, and The Authors of Pain.

It looks like the arena got the teams mixed up in their tweet, but the arena website previously announced a six-man match with Rollins and AOP vs. Rey Mysterio, Joe and Owens.

The arena is also advertising Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles for Monday's RAW, plus appearances by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

Stay tuned for updates on Monday's post-Rumble edition of RAW.