The blue Ford GT used on last week's AEW Dynamite episode from Jacksonville, Florida is owned by AEW Lead Investor Shad Khan.

The car was used by AEW World Champion Chris Jericho as one of the perks for Jon Moxley if he were to join The Inner Circle. The car even came with a "MOX" vanity plate. You can see video from the segment above.

AEW officials originally planned to rent a red Lamborghini for the segment with Jericho, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. However, Khan stepped in and allowed the company to use his expensive car.

The newer Ford GTs were reportedly going for $500,000 fully-loaded at one point, and local media in Jacksonville has mentioned that there was a $450,000 price tag on Khan's GT.

It was also noted that Shad is said to be really behind AEW these days. The billionaire entrepreneur was skeptical of the company when his son, President & CEO Tony Khan, launched it with Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, but word now is that he is confident about the future and is "All In" with his support for the promotion. There's no word yet on what kind of limits the Khan Family might have for their investment, but it sounds like they are in it for the long haul.

As we noted back in December at this link, Shad spoke with Forbes and laughed when asked if AEW is the brainchild of his, or his son. He talked about how they were able to take a chance with AEW, and said he's been surprised at how things have gone.

"No," Khan responded, laughing. "This is one of those cases where as a father, you don't mind being wrong. So, it's absolutely... I mean, this was obviously my son Tony, who had a passion for it. This was his idea and God's blessed us. We have the financial means, so we'll try it. And you get to a stage in life where you can fail and it's not life-threatening, and this was one of those. So, you know, I am as surprised as anybody."

Khan talked about several other wrestling-related topics in that same interview, which you can read or watch at this link.