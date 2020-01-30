WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman reportedly gave input into the early part of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Sunday.

The producers of Sunday's 30-Man Rumble were Shane McMahon, Chris Park (Abyss), Jamie Noble, and Lance Storm, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Lesnar and Heyman then had input regarding the early part of the match, presumably where Lesnar dominated.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was heavily involved in the finishing sequence of the Rumble, and made the final call on Drew McIntyre winning, and the final call on the sequence with Drew eliminating Roman Reigns last.

Regarding the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, that was put together by Adam Pearce, Tyson Kidd, Mickie James and WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes. Triple H had input into that match on the day of the show, to help out and make the match flow better.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

