WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has entered the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match to set up his WrestleMania 36 match.

As noted, The Beast and Paul Heyman announced on last night's RAW that Lesnar will be entering the Rumble Match in the #1 spot. @Wrestlevotes reported today that Lesnar was put in the match as a way to set up his match on the biggest show of the year.

Lesnar being in the Rumble could lead to several different match-ups, and it was speculated that we could see Lesnar vs. a WWE NXT or SmackDown Superstar as this was mentioned in Heyman's promo last night.

There is still no word yet on who Lesnar will face at WrestleMania, but it's been reported that there is no truth to the rumors of Cain Velasquez vs. Lesnar or Tyson Fury vs. Lesnar taking place in Tampa on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium.

For those wondering, Lesnar's WWE Title will not be on the line in the Rumble Match. WV also noted that Lesnar will not be winning the Rumble.

The 30-Man Rumble Match currently has 22 spots open. Confirmed participants are Lesnar at #1, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Erick Rowan. Charlotte Flair is the only name confirmed for the 30-Woman Rumble Match. It's been reported that each Rumble Match will feature 10 Superstars from NXT, RAW and SmackDown, but that has not been confirmed.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Stay tuned for updates on the 2020 Rumble, WrestleMania 36 and plans for Lesnar.