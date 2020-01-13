Tonight's WWE RAW will feature the first "Fist Fight" six-man with Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe taking on Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain.

WWE has not announced any details on the format of the Fist Fight and that may be because they haven't decided on exactly what the match will be.

It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that just about no one in WWE knows what the match will consist of. The talents and others in the company had not been informed of the match details as of the weekend. Word is that WWE officials don't want anyone knowing what the match will be until it happens on TV.

As noted on Friday night, Owens took to Twitter and asked WWE what the rules will be.

Owens wrote, "Hello, @WWE. Can someone tell me what the rules to a Fist Fight are? If I punch through Seth's face, do we win? I called Vince this week to ask him and he put me on hold for 5 hours and 18 minutes before the call mysteriously dropped. Anyway, lme know. Thanks!"

WWE also released a video on the match, seen above with Ryan Pappolla, but still didn't confirm the format. The preview for tonight's RAW notes that the two teams, "will go head-to-head in what's being billed not as a bout but as the first-ever 'fistfight' in WWE history. The circumstances are fitting since these are some of the Superstars most likely to take the figurative gloves off in a match anyway. Might as well make it official."

Stay tuned for updates on the Fist Fight and tonight's RAW, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

For those who missed it, you can see Owens' full tweet below: