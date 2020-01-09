There continues to be a lot of rumors and speculation on pro boxer Tyson Fury returning to WWE.

The speculation has Fury returning to the ring at WrestleMania 36 in April, according to @Wrestlevotes. There have also been rumors on Fury appearing at the Royal Rumble.

The new report from WV notes that WWE sources say Fury's boxing match against Deontay Wilder on February 22 is crucial to his appearance at WrestleMania. If Wilder gets the win, Vince McMahon isn't going to throw big money at a man who just lost a fight on pay-per-view.

As we've noted, there is said to be nothing to the rumors of WWE planning a match between Fury and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. There's no word yet on who Fury might face at WrestleMania.

Fury made his WWE in-ring debut at Crown Jewel back in October 11 from Saudi Arabia, defeating Braun Strowman by count out. Fury would then return to SmackDown and team up with Strowman to take out The B Team, ending the storyline with the two big men on the same side.

Stay tuned for updates on Fury's WWE status.