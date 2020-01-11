Ring of Honor announced today that Bandido has re-signed with the company. No terms were given with the news released on its Facebook page.

"Wrestling superstar Bandido has officially signed a new contract with ROH!" the statement read. "Ring of Honor Wrestling takes great pride in signing and developing top wrestling stars from around the world and we are very proud to have Bandido on our roster!"

Bandido had previously signed a one-year contract with ROH that expired on January 1, 2020.

ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage goes down tonight in Atalanta, Georgia. Bandido will team up with Flamita and Rey Horus against Marty Scurll, Brody King, and Flip Gordon.

Tomorrow's Honor Reign Supreme in Concord, North Carolina will see Bandido face a debuting Alex Zayne.