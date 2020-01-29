- Above is the latest AEW Control Center previewing tonight's episode of Dynamite in Cleveland. As previously reported, Private Party & Darby Allin will face AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz, while The Young Bucks will battle The Butcher and The Blade, Cody will face Kip Sabian and Jon Moxley will speak.

- Former WCW / TNA manager "Sinister Minister" James Mitchell's stepdaughter Chelsea is fighting Stage III High-Grade B-Cell Lymphoma. The family is asking for assistance in covering medical bills during this difficult time and a GoFundMe has been set up at this link.

- WrestleCon announced that NJPW star Shingo Takagi will face ROH star at their Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow in Tampa, Florida during WrestleMania week on Thursday, April 2nd at The Ritz Ybor City. They noted that it might be the only match that the announced for the show.

- Also taking place during WrestleMania week is CWF Legends Fanfest at the former Ft. Homer Hesterly Armory on April 2-4 as part of WWN's WRESTLExpo. CWF Fanfest's have combined exclusive panel discussions & Q&A's with an intimate opportunity to meet the Legends of the Championship Wrestling from Florida territory.

"Having been a fan at many wrestling conventions, I wanted to try and do something different," Fanfest founder & CWF Historian Barry Rose said. "Based upon the response of the 6 stand alone events that we have done, when given the opportunity to be at the Armory, it was a no-brainer. For just a little bit more than the average combo (photo & autograph) op at a wrestling convention, we add a 2-2 ½ hour Q&A and discussion. We look forward to bringing our concept to a larger audience."

"WWN is extremely excited that the CWF Legends FanFest will be such a huge part of the 2020 WRESTLExpo," added WWN President, Sal Hamaoui. "Once we secured the former Ft. Homer W. Hesterly Armory for this year's events I reached out to David and Barry right away to try and make this happen. On April 2nd-4th the Legends of Championship Wrestling from Florida will be returning to the hallowed halls of the Madison Square Gardens of the South for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Events include:

* 4/2 @2:30pm: Tales from the Armory, a panel discussion with CWF Legends Buddy Colt, Abdullah the Butcher, Ron Fuller, Bugsy McGraw, referee Bill "Fonzie" Alfonso, and David Sierra aka as The Cuban Assassin & The Saint. More legends to be added. Tickets include Panel Discussion, Q&A, group photo, & autographs from the legends.

* 4/3 @3:30pm: Kevin Sullivan & "Friends", My Dance with the Devil, Sullivan, a CWF Legend was one of the more controversial wrestlers of the 1980's because of his "flirt with the occult". We will dive deep into this persona, how close he was caught up, his legendary rivalry with 'the American Drea," Dusty Rhodes, plus his historic career. Kevin will be joined by Bob "Maha Singh" Roop, their first ever appearance together anywhere, and other guests. Tickets include Panel Discussion, Q&A, group photo in costume, & autographs from the legends,

* 4/4 @3:30pm: The Great Debate w/Bob Roop & Ron Fuller Over 40 years in the making, a "no holds barred" discussion between two bitter rivals. These two legendary wrestlers and bookers come face-to-face for the FIRST TIME since 1979 when Roop and four other wrestlers abruptly left Fuller's Southeastern Wrestling promotion and formed their own group. Fuller has been outspoken on his weekly podcast about his trusted talent trying to steal his territory and the controversial "Plan B" Video, which would have exposed the business had it been released to the public. Nobody could get these two personal rivals in the same room to debate this hostile takeover attempt until NOW!

Tickets are available at WRESTLExpo.com including extremely limited hotel packages and a package to all three events where you can save $30. For more information on CWF Fanfest 2020, follow them on Twitter @CWFFanfest, and on Facebook at the CWF Legends Fanfest Group.