2020 WWE Hall of Famer Batista has been added to the cast of Apple TV+'s "See" drama, according to Deadline.

The Animal will co-star with Jason Momoa in the second season of the hit world-building drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and director Francis Lawrence.

"See" takes place in the distant future after a deadly virus decimated humankind. The people who survived were left blind. Momoa, starring as a character named Baba Voss, is the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see, who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants to destroy the twins. There's no word yet on Batista's character. The series also features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision, who helped bring authenticity to the world.

The role on "See" marks the first major TV role for Batista, who has starred in several major motion pictures over the past few years.

There's no word yet on when the second season of "See" will premiere, but stay tuned for updates. The first season premiered back in November.

Batista will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 weekend in April.