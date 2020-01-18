- Above is a playlist of Batista taking down a list of big names in WWE, including: Goldberg, Rey Mysterio, Brock Lesnar, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton. Batista turns 51 years old today. Other birthday today include: "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase (66) and Mark Briscoe (35).

- WWE Network News is reporting more episodes of Prime Time Wrestling is headed to the WWE Network on Monday, January 20. The episodes will be from 1989, continuing on from where the prior episodes had left off. An exact amount of episodes being added is unknown.

- WWE posted a gallery of 157 photos of the upcoming Mattel action figure lines. Some of the lines coming up in 2020: Ultimate Edition action figures of Brock Lesnar and Shawn Michaels, Elite Series figures of Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose and Billie Kay along with Basic Series figures, Battle Packs, and WWE Network Spotlight.