RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today to shoot down a report on her WWE contract.

It was mentioned in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Man may have signed a new WWE contract in 2019, worth $1 million per year. It was also noted that most of the new WWE contracts being offered are for 5 years. This was mentioned because Lynch recently noted on RAW how she wouldn't negotiate a new WWE contract with officials until she was granted the singles match with WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, which is now official for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26.

Lynch tweeted today and said the report is not true as her contract expires soon.

"Report not true. Haven't signed anything new in years. Deal coming up soon," Lynch stated on Twitter.

Lynch also made a Twitter reference to her WWE contract on December 30 ahead of RAW, where the Asuka match was made official. She wrote, "It's amazing what they'll give you when you remind them your contract is coming up soon. More to say on Raw."

Stay tuned for updates on Becky's WWE contract status. You can see her related tweets below:

Report not true. Haven't signed anything new in years. Deal coming up soon. https://t.co/tpqTzGNM0y — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 10, 2020